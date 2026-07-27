Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 152.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $50,227,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,264,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,236.11 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,261.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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