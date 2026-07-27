Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,736 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 79,067 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,509 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.0%

EXPD opened at $175.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

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