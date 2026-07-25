Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,453 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $69,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

Union Pacific stock opened at $307.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $339.00 target price (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.16.

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Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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