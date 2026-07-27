Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,972 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,238.34 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,212.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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