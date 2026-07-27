Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Xylem were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,663,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.66 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here