Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,050 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in American Express were worth $41,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Express by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,774 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,997 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $24,416,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $325.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

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American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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