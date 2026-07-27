Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 124,785 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,494 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 124,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

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Gartner Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $140.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.25 and a 1 year high of $359.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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