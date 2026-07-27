Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,965,201 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 14,965,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $288.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $259.94 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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