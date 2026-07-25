Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 171,071 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 171,071 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here