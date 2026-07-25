Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 19,413 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,538 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $47,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $293.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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