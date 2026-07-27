Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 308,864 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Humana logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 308,864 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Humana were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $388.56 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $428.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $327.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Humana Right Now?

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines