Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 308,864 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 308,864 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Humana were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $388.56 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $428.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $327.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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