Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 34,397 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,143,000 after purchasing an additional 284,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after buying an additional 475,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,089,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,047,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $325.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $333.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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