Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,782 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APD opened at $298.57 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $289.26 and its 200 day moving average is $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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