Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 587,663 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,518 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 587,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Argus upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story.

CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend.

Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock.

A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability.

CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Henry Ford Health filed a lawsuit alleging CVS used fraudulent reimbursement practices tied to the 340B drug discount program, which could create legal costs, headline risk, and potential pressure on margins if the claims gain traction. Article Title

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $110.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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