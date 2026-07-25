Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 95,862 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 95,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $69,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,376,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 104,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

More CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CME opened at $255.31 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.31 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $291.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here