Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS - Free Report) TSE: BNS by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897,304 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 2,155,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $626,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $1,016,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,716,297 shares of the bank's stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,837,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,024,708 shares of the bank's stock worth $348,263,000 after purchasing an additional 400,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Weiss Ratings lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, TD raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS - Get Free Report) TSE: BNS last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia, operating as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational bank founded in Halifax in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto. It provides financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its main activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. Products and services include deposit accounts, mortgages, loans, credit cards, investment advice, and capital-markets services. Scotiabank serves customers in Canada and internationally, with a presence in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.

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