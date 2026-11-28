State Street Corp decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,407,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.14% of Bank OZK worth $264,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,305 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank OZK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.1%

OZK stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a regional bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, treasury management, trust and wealth services, and mortgage banking. The bank is particularly known for commercial real estate lending, including financing for property development and construction. Its operations serve customers across several U.S. markets, including Arkansas and other parts of the South, as well as selected markets in California and New York.

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