Bank OZK $OZK Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank OZK worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,437,646 shares of the company's stock worth $379,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,808,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,743,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,872,000 after buying an additional 112,048 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,818,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,704,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company's stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 285,150 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

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