BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 109,972 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of BankUnited worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BankUnited by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BKU stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BankUnited from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut BankUnited from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $162,388.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,765. This represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report).

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