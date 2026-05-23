Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 25,373 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 873.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in IonQ were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.93 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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