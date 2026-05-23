Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 25,373 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 873.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in IonQ were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ
IonQ Price Performance
NYSE IONQ opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.93 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key IonQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The Trump administration said it will invest more than $2 billion in quantum computing companies and take stakes in nine firms, boosting optimism that IonQ could be among the next beneficiaries of federal support. Which company will the U.S. government take a stake in next? Here's what traders think
- Positive Sentiment: IonQ’s quantum peers surged after the announcement, and IonQ joined the broader rally as traders rotated into the sector on expectations of government backing and a stronger long-term industry outlook. IonQ stock spikes on massive quantum announcement
- Positive Sentiment: IonQ also benefited from recent company updates, including a newly opened research lab, shareholder approval for a key acquisition, and momentum from its record first-quarter results and raised 2026 revenue outlook. Why Is IonQ (IONQ) Stock Rocketing Higher Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail sentiment remains strong, with a Stocktwits poll showing most users bullish on IonQ, reinforcing momentum but not changing fundamentals by itself. RGTI Vs QBTS Vs INFQ Vs IONQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is Retail Most Bullish On?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the rally, one report noted IonQ fell after announcing a higher 2026 outlook and the SkyWater acquisition, suggesting some investors may be worried about execution, dilution, or integration risk. IonQ (IONQ) Is Down 5.0% After Raising 2026 Outlook And Announcing SkyWater Acquisition
Insider Activity at IonQ
In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.
About IonQ
(Free Report
)
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.
While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.