Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 32,613.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Corning were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $193.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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