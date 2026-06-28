Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Clorox were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $248,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 47.2% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the company's stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Clorox Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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