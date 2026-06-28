Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $987,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 51,707 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in HP were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

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