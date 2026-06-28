Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 283.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,377,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $812,570,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $377.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $374.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

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Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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