Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,317 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Xylem were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:XYL opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here