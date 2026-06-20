Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 23,040 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 23,040 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $323.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.39. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here