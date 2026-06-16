Barclays PLC Acquires 12,455 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,610 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.57% of Jabil worth $136,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.25.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JBL opened at $384.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.34. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.18 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here