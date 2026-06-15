Barclays PLC Acquires 53,359 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Roper Technologies worth $202,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $194,293,000 after buying an additional 237,464 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $193,884,000 after purchasing an additional 174,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $334.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $575.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.99 and a 200-day moving average of $374.69.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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