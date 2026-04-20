Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.3069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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