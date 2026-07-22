Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 50,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Barclays were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bluebird Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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