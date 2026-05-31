Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $298.99 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $302.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.78. The firm has a market cap of $801.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here