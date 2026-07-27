Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837,842 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,980 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Barrick Mining worth $156,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 6,688.3% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 20,365 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,987,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,384,920 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 179,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 0.0%

B opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.06. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.Barrick Mining's revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Barrick Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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