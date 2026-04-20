Barrick Mining Corporation $B Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 589.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,047 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of B. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.83.

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Barrick Mining Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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