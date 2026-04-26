Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $212.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,389 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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