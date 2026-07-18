Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $50.59 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,263 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 42,246 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $50,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $291.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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