Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,578 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $51,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,274,391,000 after buying an additional 512,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 172.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock worth $291,849,000 after buying an additional 426,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.39.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.56. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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