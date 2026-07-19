Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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