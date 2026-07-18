Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $48,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $276.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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