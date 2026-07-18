Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $74,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Barclays set a $387.00 price target on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $352.07 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $365.29. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average of $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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