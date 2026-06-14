Free Trial
→ The roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Lennar logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Basswood Capital Management cut its Lennar stake by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,784 shares and leaving it with 88,267 shares valued at about $9.07 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious on NYSE:LEN, with the stock carrying an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $96.44 after several firms lowered targets or kept hold/underweight views.
  • Lennar recently beat quarterly earnings per share estimates but missed revenue expectations, while management also cut home delivery guidance and flagged pressure from higher rates, affordability issues, and weaker margins.
  • Interested in Lennar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,267 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $96.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.08 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lennar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lennar Right Now?

Before you consider Lennar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lennar wasn't on the list.

While Lennar currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines