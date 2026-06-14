Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,267 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Get Lennar alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $96.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.08 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lennar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lennar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lennar wasn't on the list.

While Lennar currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here