Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 770,717 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $22,081,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.42% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $715,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,891,319 shares of the bank's stock valued at $82,836,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $67,673,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $61,240,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,826 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 276,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Patrick Ahern sold 1,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $40,382.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,349,471.55. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $468.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Associated Banc's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Associated Banc from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It operates primarily through Associated Bank, providing banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company offers consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, mortgage banking and cash-management solutions. Its services also include wealth management and related financial planning and trust services.

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