Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,941 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 142.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in CAE by 4.5% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

CAE Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. CAE's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CAE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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