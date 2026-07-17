Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.64 Million in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $47.00 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Further Reading

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