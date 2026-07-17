Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.42 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,187 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.Cooper Companies's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.85.

View Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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