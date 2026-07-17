Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company's stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,281.67. This trade represents a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,511,986.40. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $1,804,727. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $77.37 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $139.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Proto Labs from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Proto Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Proto Labs wasn't on the list.

While Proto Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here