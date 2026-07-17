Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in International Paper Company $IP

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238,971 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000. International Paper comprises 2.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in International Paper by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. International Paper's payout ratio is -29.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

Key Headlines Impacting International Paper

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,782.50. The trade was a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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