Bastion Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Bastion Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,261 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,409 shares during the period. V2X accounts for 2.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of V2X worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 1,157.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 190,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,432 shares of the company's stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in V2X by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,343 shares of the company's stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

V2X Trading Down 0.9%

V2X stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. V2X's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVX. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on V2X from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.90.

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V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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