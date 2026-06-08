Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960,475 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Bath & Body Works worth $79,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Bath & Body Works from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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