Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 124,315 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,315 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises 0.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $44,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,597,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,367,000 after acquiring an additional 388,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,684,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,713,586 shares of the company's stock worth $140,203,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,913,079 shares of the company's stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,955,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,133,000 after purchasing an additional 742,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.97. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Americold Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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