Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.80% of Bausch Health Cos worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at $361,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,604,818 shares of the company's stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350,823 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the second quarter worth $29,580,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company's stock.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Cos Stock Up 0.2%

BHC opened at $8.53 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 401.73% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global specialty pharmaceutical and medical products company headquartered in Laval, Quebec. It develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter products and medical devices, with businesses spanning eye health, gastroenterology, dermatology, neurology and aesthetics. Its portfolio includes Salix products for gastrointestinal conditions, Ortho Dermatologics treatments for skin conditions and Solta Medical aesthetic devices. Bausch Health also retains a controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb, a publicly traded eye-health company whose products include contact lenses, lens care products, pharmaceuticals and surgical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bausch Health Cos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bausch Health Cos wasn't on the list.

While Bausch Health Cos currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report